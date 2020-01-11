No women representative in Paktika Provincial Council

SHARAN (Pajhwok): The Provincial Council of southeastern Paktika province has no women member at the moment as one of its previous female representative was strip off of membership over fake diploma and another resigned.

Hanifa Katawazai, the previous member of the Provincial Council, was stripped off her membership over fake school diploma, while Dena Sahibzai resigned from her membership to contest the 2018 Wolesi Jirga elections.

The Paktika Provincial Council has nine members with two seats allocated for women.

Yaquob Khan Manzoor, the civil society organisations coordination head, told Pajhwok Afghan News that Katawazai lost her membership of the Provincial Council because her 12th class diploma was fake.

He said currently the Provincial Council has no female members due which women related issues could not be discussed in their meetings.

Bi bi Hawa Khoshiwal, the Women Affairs director of Paktika, also acknowledged that the Provincial Council of Paktika has no female member at the moment.

Hanifa Katawazai, said that she felt victim of discrimination and her membership was revoked.

“I did not vote in the favor of the then head of the Provincial Council and he filed case against me over fake diploma due to which I lost my membership and the Attorney General office referred me for one year jail and 800,000 afs fine.”

Malem Zmarak, husband of Katawazai said that her wife remained member of the Provincial Council two times in the past.

“If her diploma is fake than why the issue was not raised in the past,” he questioned.

The Provincial Council members, however, did not want to talk about the issue and said that if they talked it will lead to differences among them.

