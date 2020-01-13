Decree converts Afghan Post to independent body

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan Post, previously part of the Telecommunications and Information Technology Ministry, has been converted to an independent administration in compliance with a presidential decree issued on Sunday.

President Ashraf Ghani in his decree said the Afghan Post department has been changed to an independent body in order to boost postal services in light of the country’s law and international indicators.

The decree contains eight articles and has asked the ministries concerned to organize work of Afghan Post Office.

Ahmad Wahid, head of Afghan Post, who has been appointed as director of the new body, told Pajhwok Afghan News the new changes would increase revenue, job opportunities and facilities for applicants.

He said during the ongoing year the Afghan post department received 510 million afghanis and over 1,000 individuals were provided job opportunities.

According to Wahid, about 463 post offices are operating across the country currently.

The official said they sent governmental and private goods to all countries of the world and the department had international membership.

