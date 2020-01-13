Romanian gendarmes complete mission, return home

KABUL (Pajhwok): Fourteen Romanian paramilitary police personnel, who had been part of the NATO mission in Afghanistan , have returned home.

The state-run Romania news agency, Agerpres, reported the gendarmes participated for nearly six months in the NATO mission to train Afghan Public Order Police and security forces.

According to the news report, the Romanian gendarmes carried out dozens of advising and protection missions, highlighting the importance of their role in bringing peace to post-conflict areas.

Maj. Gen. Robert L. Marion, deputy commander of the Combined Security Transition Command - Afghanistan), conferred on the gendarmes the NATO non-Article 5 medal.

They had the mission to protect the gendarmerie advisors during their travel to the various institutions of Afghan public order and security.

So far, the news agency said, the Romanian Gendarmerie has deployed a dozen contingents in the NATO mission in Afghanistan.

PAN Monitor/mud