Mohib, German FM discuss Afghan peace, security situation

KABUL (Pajhwok): German Foreign Minister Niels Annen called on National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib and both discussed Afghanistan ’s peace process and security situation, Mohib’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

During the meeting, Mohib and Annen, who led a delegation, conferred on enhanced capabilities of Afghanistan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), the reform process pursued by Afghan government and recapturing of lost territory from enemies.

The Afghan NSA thanked Germany for its generous support with his country’s security and development sectors and reassured the German minister that the reforms brought up professional, committed and young officers to the leadership positions in security sector which resulted in improved financial and budgetary management.

The reforms realigned ANDSF from holding a defensive posture to embarking on an offensive posture. “As a result, the enemies of Afghanistan are losing ground and access to illicit financial sources,” Mohib claimed.

The National Security Advisor stressed that peace was a priority for Afghan government and it was necessary that appropriate measures were taken to build trust in this regard.

He added it was also necessary to work on elimination of violence and announcement of a countrywide ceasefire in order to determine whether there was unity of command within different Taliban groups and to make sure of the existence of goodwill for peace within Taliban.

The German State Minister at the Federal Foreign Office said he has come to Afghanistan to renew the promise of continued cooperation and support from Germany and to provide all necessary help in making the Afghan peace process a success.

He stressed that a lasting peace could only be achieved through direct negotiations between Afghans and called for removing all the barriers in this area.

