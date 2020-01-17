Pajhwok Services

Afghans humiliate Proteas in U-19 WC opener

Sports

Afghans humiliate Proteas in U-19 WC opener

By
S. Mudassir Ali Shah
On
Jan 17, 2020 - 20:45

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Afghanistaninfo-icon outclassed South Africa by seven wickets in the opener of the ICC Under-19 Cricket Worldinfo-icon Cup at Diamond Oval on Friday.

Shafiqullah Ghafari, who claimed his career-best figures of six for 15, helped Afghanistan bundle out the opposition for 129 in 29.1 overs, according to the cricket website cricinfo.

Bryce Parsons (40) and Gerald Coetzee (38) were the main scorers for the Springboks, as Ghafari’s incredible leg-spin saw the hosts crumble.

Afghanistan achieved the target for the loss of three wickets in 26th over thanks to half centuries by Imran Mir 57 (57) Ibrahim Zadran (52).

In recognition of his outstanding bowling spell, which dismantled the Proteas’ batting line-up, Ghafari was adjudged the Man of the Match.

PANinfo-icon Monitor/mud

 

