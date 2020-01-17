Pajhwok Services

US given offer for brief ceasefire, say Taliban

Security & Crime

Pajhwok
Jan 17, 2020 - 09:59

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Talibaninfo-icon say they have handed USSpecial Representative for Afghanistaninfo-icon Peace Zalmay Khalilzad their offer for a brief ceasefire. Approved by the Taliban Leadership Council, the ceasefire offer was conveyed to Khalilzadlate Wednesday in Qatar, the Associated Press reported. If accepted by Washington, the offer may lead to a long-elusive peace agreement that would pave the ground for the pullout of US troops from Afghanistan. An unnamed Taliban official told AP that negotiations between the militant movement and the United States had long been plagued by mistrust. The fighters, therefore, were reluctant to offer a more permanent ceasefire. If talks collapsed, the Taliban source said, bringing the rebels back to the battlefield with the same intensity could be a difficult task.

