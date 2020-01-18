Taliban disallow schools’ construction in Ghazni: Official

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): The Education Department of southern Ghazni province says the Taliban militants do not allow construction of school buildings in the province.

But Taliban say they stopped construction of a school building because substandard material and due to embezzlement in the project.

Mohibullah Ansar, the provincial education department head, told Pajhwok Afghan News that Taliban militants were not allowing construction of schools in areas under their control.

According to Ansar, his department plans to reconstruct at least 113 schools in different areas of the province but the move opposed by militants.

Ansar said the schools had already existed but lack of buildings for them created many problems for students in both winter and summer seasons.

“The Taliban allow no school building to be constructed in their controlled-area but efforts are underway to address the issue,” he added.

Ansar said they were ready to provide 10 percent of the projects money to the militants but they did not accept it.

“The militants demand money from contracted companies which obviously affects the quality of the construction,” the official informed.

For instance, he said that the construction of a school building in Giro district was completed 50 percent but the insurgents had stopped its work and demanded money before the work on it resumed.

A principal of a school, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said he had met the Taliban for several times in the area to allow the construction of schools but the Taliban opposed his request.

Inhabitants also call on Taliban to permit construction of school buildings.

Nader Khan Girwal, a tribal elder, told Pajhwok that construction of schools neither harm government nor Taliban.

He criticized the government for lack of providing education materials and equipment to existed schools.

Mohammad Ashraf, a student of Shahid Abdul Matin High School in Deh Yak district, said they were studying in inappropriate place.

“Our school is very old and it is a ruined house. The fund is allocated for construction of schools but Taliban do not allow schools to be constructed,” Ashraf informed.

“Sometimes Taliban approach to our school and check our text books and tell us to go to seminaries and receive Islamic teachings,” he added.

Ashraf said the people of district had no good economy to move to city and enroll their children in better schools.

Mohammad Alam, father of a student, said many schools were lacking buildings and the students were taught with poor teaching.

The Taliban confirmed the issue. The group’s spokesman ZabihullahMujahid said they banned schools’ construction because their work was substandard.

Mujahid said they had not demanded money from provincial education department.

He said they had banned the schools construction because of low quality materials used in such projects.

