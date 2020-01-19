Paktia residents resent delayed work on ring road

GARDEZ (Pajhwok): The survey of the ring road in this capital city of southeastern Paktika province took place two years back, but practical work on the project is yet to be launched, public representatives and residents said Sunday.

Almost two years back, Paktia governor Shamim Khan Katawazi inaugurated the Gardez ring road, but practical work could not be initiated while one portion of the road is yet to be surveyed.

Ayub Gharwal, the provincial council deputy director, told Pajhwok Afghan News hollow promises were sign of a weak government and the factor behind the gap between people and government.

He said, “City’s expansion is very important for overcoming traffic problems and insecurity. After two years, the local government has not been be able to start work on it.”

Mohammad RahmanQadari, another member of the provincial council, termed the Gardez ring road’s construction as important for urban progress and security and urged the authorities concerned to provide details in this regard to people.

He said, “Not only Public Works Ministry but the local administrative has also been negligent in this regard.”

Bilal Maroof, a civil society activist, told Pajhwok that first the relevant institutions should provide budget for the ring road. He said both the local and central governments had failed in honoring their promises.

Abdullah Ahmadzai, a resident of Gardez City, told Pajhwok that residents were disappointed after work on the ring road could not be started.

Governor Shamim Khan Katawazai said two parts of the road’s survey had been completed timely but work on one part of the survey was still underway. He said they have budget for 40 kilometers of road from 40 to 60 meters wide.

Pk/ma