US behind instability in Afghanistan: Baradar

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Taliban ’s political office chief says Americans have made a huge mistake by coming to Afghanistan , causing the killing of many people.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, in an interview with the FRONTLINE, believed the war in Afghanistan would come to an end after the US forces’ withdrawal.

He was quoted as saying: “The Americans made a huge mistake by coming to Afghanistan and starting this war, their main goal was just one person -- Osama bin Laden -- and he is now gone. So we are obliged to defend our country.”

The Taliban’s chief negotiator accused the US of bringing misery and instability to Afghanistan. “It’s the US which brought misery in Afghanistan. Such a tragedy wouldn’t have occurred, nor would so many lives have been lost.”

After a US withdrawal, Baradar said the Taliban would be able to take care of the remaining problems -- defeat the remaining ISIS militants -- and reach an agreement with the Afghan government.

“If there’s no US, we [will] for sure reach an agreement between ourselves, because they are Afghans and we are Afghans,” the insurgent leader maintained.

In reply to a query, Baradar came up with this ambiguous answer: Women would have rights, but only according to the Taliban’s interpretation of Islamic Sharia.

“There has been no change in the Taliban in this regard,” he said. “We accept all rights that God has granted to women…Under Islamic law, if they want to live and work, of course we will allow them.”

