Ghani leaves for Switzerland to attend WEF

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Jan 21, 2020 - 10:31

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday left for Switzerland to participate in the Worldinfo-icon Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The Presidential Palace said Ghani, heading a high-level delegation, would meet a number of officials from different countries on the sidelines of the forum.

Pakistaninfo-icon Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump are expected to confer on the situation in Afghanistaninfo-icon in Davos.

The two leaders may exchange views on prospects for a US-Talibaninfo-icon peace deal and talks between Kabul on the militant movement on the sidelines of the WEF in Davos this week.

sa/mud

