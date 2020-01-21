Ghani leaves for Switzerland to attend WEF

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday left for Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The Presidential Palace said Ghani, heading a high-level delegation, would meet a number of officials from different countries on the sidelines of the forum.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump are expected to confer on the situation in Afghanistan in Davos.

The two leaders may exchange views on prospects for a US-Taliban peace deal and talks between Kabul on the militant movement on the sidelines of the WEF in Davos this week.

