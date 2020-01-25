Amid unemployment, 421 govt posts stay vacant

GARDEZ (Pajhwok): The Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission (IARCSC) says thousands of government posts remain vacant in southeastern Paktia province.

Aminullah Jawad, head of the IACSC, in an exclusive interview with Pajhwok Afghan News, called vacancies on paper a serious issue. He said a biometric process was underway for all employees across the province.

Jawad said the department had identified all vacant government posts and asked the authorities concerned to fill those positions within six months.

“We face many problems in terms of an assessment. Evaluations remain imaginary. The main reason behind the failure to utilise budgetary allocations is that a worker remains absent but is assessed positively,” he added.

Mumtaz Karokhel, a member of the provincial council, blamed the local administration for the situation. He stressed the filling of all government positions in a transparent manner.

“The governor’s office cannot perform even half of its duties. When you ask them, they cite a shortage of workers and say key posts remain vacant in every government office,”

Loqman Hakim, a civil society activist, lamented that joblessness forced youth to go to foreign countries through smuggling routes at a time when hundreds of government posts remained vacant.

“Our youths with bachelor and master degrees are jobless but thousands of posts remain vacant,” he grumbled.

