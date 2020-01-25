Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Amid unemployment, 421 govt posts stay vacant

Governance & Politics

Amid unemployment, 421 govt posts stay vacant

By
Shakor Kamran
On
Jan 25, 2020 - 16:04

GARDEZ (Pajhwok): The Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission (IARCSC) says thousands of government posts remain vacant in southeastern Paktia province.

Aminullah Jawad, head of the IACSC, in an exclusive interview with Pajhwok Afghan News, called vacancies on paper a serious issue. He said a biometric process was underway for all employees across the province.

Jawad said the department had identified all vacant government posts and asked the authorities concerned to fill those positions within six months.

“We face many problems in terms of an assessment. Evaluations remain imaginary. The main reason behind the failure to utilise budgetary allocations is that a worker remains absent but is assessed positively,” he added.

Mumtaz Karokhel, a member of the provincial council, blamed the local administration for the situation. He stressed the filling of all government positions in a transparent manner.

“The governor’s office cannot perform even half of its duties. When you ask them, they cite a shortage of workers and say key posts remain vacant in every government office,”

Loqman Hakim, a civil societyinfo-icon activist, lamented that joblessness forced youth to go to foreign countries through smuggling routes at a time when hundreds of government posts remained vacant.

“Our youths with bachelor and master degrees are jobless but thousands of posts remain vacant,” he grumbled.

sa/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Frustration as funds go to only 5 Ghazni districts
Kabul, Delhi to sign MoU on electoral cooperation
IEC awaits corrected list to start vote recount
Wells lauds Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process
End attacks on civilians, AI asks warring parties
  • 609 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update