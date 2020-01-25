Senior MoCI official accuses colleague of account hacking

KABUL (Pajhwok): A former high ranking Ministry of Commerce and Industries (MoCI) official Sawdaba Afghan claims her Facebook and Gmail accounts have been hacked by the ministry’s spokesperson Sameer Rasa and disseminated her personal information

But Rasa rejected Sawdaba’s allegations and said he collected information in form of screen shots from social media.

Acting Commerce Minister Ajmal Ahmadi and spokesperson Rasa had disclosed some information related to former officials of the ministry Ahmal Abdul Rahimzai and Sawdaba and some employees on January 23 in response to severe criticism of the Commerce Ministry.

A Facebook video and a post has been published, in which Wolesi Jirga speaker says something regarding the incumbent minister and a post that says things regarding former official of the ministry Ajmal Abdul Rahimzai.

Sawdaba, who served as former head of export in the ministry, told Pajhwok Afghan News that Rasa had published personal Facebook information on his twitter account.

“I received messages to my Gmail regarding the incursion by unknown persons to my Facebook and later some high ranking government officials telephoned me.”

“Some of my emails had been deleted from my account and this is a clear violation of my privacy,” she said.

Sawdaba’s husband Hameed Afghan on social media expressed concern over the leaking of their private information and said the screenshots were in a clear violation to access to information and cyber security laws.

“We want the justice department to act swiftly in this regard,” he said.

Jamshid Rasouli, Attorney General Office (AGO) spokesperson, said they had received no formal application to investigate the matter. He added when the AGO was asked, they will investigate the matter in line with relevant laws.

Acting Commerce Minister AjmalAhmadi in response to strong criticism from some activists wrote that mafia groups largely influenced parliament, media and government departments.

“This is their policy to silence voices and discourage efforts, but we will not be silenced,” he said.

Mohammad Zarif Elam, a legal expert and defense lawyer, said in line with article 37 of the Constitution, transport, communication and all personal issues in written or electronic forms were safe from incursion. He said violation of someone’s privacy and stealing personal information was a crime.

Another legal affairs expert, Ustad Shahla Farid, said there was punishment in the Afghanistan Criminal Penal Code for violating someone’s privacy.

Lawmaker Frzana Kochai condemned the violation of a woman’s privacy and stealing information from her Facebook.

“This is unfair and mafia is behind it. This in fact is a robbery and violation of privacy,” she said.

There is also an outrage on social media against acting commerce minister. Mohammad Wais, a social media user said: “This is unfortunate, Acting Commerce Minister should refrain from publishing such private information on social media.”

This comes that the commerce minister is criticized for not being able to speak Afghanistan’s native languages and his documents from a foreign country have yet to be attested by the local educational institutions.

