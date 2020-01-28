Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Senior politicians call for Pashteen’s immediate release

Security & Crime

Senior politicians call for Pashteen’s immediate release

By
S.Muddasir Ali Shah
On
Jan 28, 2020 - 09:19

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Senior politicians and civil rights activists have condemned the arrest of Pashtuninfo-icon Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen.

Addressing a news conference at the National Press Club in Islamabad on Monday, they claimed the outspoken PTM chief had been detained for speaking in support of Pashtuns’ rights.

Ali Wazir, Mohsin Dawar, Afrasiab Khattak, Farhatullah Babar, Usman Kakar, Ayaz Wazir, Tahira Abdullah and Asmat Shahjehan called Pashteen’s immediate release.

Pashteen, arrested in Peshawar in the early hours of Monday on sedition charges, was produced before a magistrate, sent him to the Peshawar central prison on judicial remand for 14 days.

mud

 

Tags: 

Related Article

Prison official sentenced to 20 years in jail on drug charges
3 policemen killed, 8 wounded in Jawzjan firefight
US confirms crash of its military plane in Ghazni
Baghlan: 11 policemen killed in Taliban attack
3 killed, 2 wounded in Kapisa by armed robbers
  • 769 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update