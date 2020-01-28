Senior politicians call for Pashteen’s release

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Senior politicians and civil rights activists have condemned the arrest of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen.

Addressing a news conference at the National Press Club in Islamabad on Monday, they claimed the outspoken PTM chief had been detained for speaking in support of Pashtuns’ rights.

Ali Wazir, Mohsin Dawar, Afrasiab Khattak, Farhatullah Babar, Usman Kakar, Ayaz Wazir, Tahira Abdullah and Asmat Shahjehan called Pashteen’s immediate release.

Pashteen, arrested in Peshawar in the early hours of Monday on sedition charges, was produced before a magistrate, sent him to the Peshawar central prison on judicial remand for 14 days.

