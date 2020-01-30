Afghanistan deadliest conflict for children: AI

KABUL (Pajhwok): Civilian casualties remained high throughout 2010, with July marking the deadliest month on record, a global rights watchdog says.

Afghanistan , where hundreds of thousands of people were internally displaced, remained the deadliest conflict in the world for children, Amnesty International (AI) said.

In its annual report on events in the Asia-Pacific region in 2019, the organisation said more than 2,400 children were killed or injured in the first nine months of 2019.

Over the same period, 2,563 people were killed and 5,676 injured. The period between July and September was the deadliest on record, the report added.

Half a million Afghans were forcibly expelled from neighbouring countries and several thousand more from Europe, especially Turkey, the report noted.

The International Criminal Court refused to allow an investigation into crimes in Afghanistan, which failed to probe other serious human rights violations.

The Taliban and the Islamic State in Khorasan were blamed for most of the attacks. In August, 63 people were killed and over 200 wounded in a suicide attack claimed by IS-K.

