Hundreds of educated Bamyan youth unemployed

BAMYAN CITY (Pajhwok): A number of highly-educated youth in central Bamyan province who have become street vendors due unemployment say the government should to take measures for generating jobs.

Currently, hundreds of youths are unemployed in Bamyan and with most of them run roadside stalls and shops.

During chat with Pajhwok Afghan News, these youths termed unemployment as huge challenge in their lives.

Naseba, 25, is graduated from Political Science faculty of Bamyan University. He told Pajhwok Afghan News: “Two years back when I graduated from university I searched for job for one year, but I got disappointed.”

She works as a tailor at a shop currently. “It is good that I know tailoring, it really helps me – my higher education and hard work went in vain because no government institution gives me job,” she said.

Ali Jawad, another resident of Bamyan City, said he graduated from Economic Faculty three years back, but currently he sold fruits on a hand carter.

“If I knew that I will not be able to get a job, I would never have appeared in Kankor exam and have had started fruits business from the very beginning,” he said.

He said there was no factory in Bamyan and the government should take steps to generate jobs. Foreign investors should be encouraged to invest in the country because Bamyan is secure.

Mohammad Hassan Alizada, who graduated from Economic Faculty in Bamyan, said he was unable to land a job at a government institution.

He said: “Many youth after graduating from universities are unable to find jobs. The current and previous governments should be ashamed of being unable to generate jobs for youth,” he said.

Bamyan Governor Mohammad Zahir Zaheer said poverty and unemployment was on the rise every year and the provincial government was worried about that.

He said 61 percent residents of Bamyan lived under poverty line and hundreds of families in Bamyan were vulnerable to disasters.

He said local government of Bamyan was in touch with the central government and foreign NGOs regarding the prevailing situation.

