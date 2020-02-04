Presidential election’s file to close in 2 days: IECC

KABUL (Pajhwok): The file of last year’s presidential election is being closed within next two days, announced the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission on Tuesday.

IECC Secretary Chaman Etemadi told media persons that no major case of rigging and fraud remained uninvestigated.

He said commissioners had been trying to address all appellant objections within the next two days and give a positive response to the Afghanistan people’s wait in this regard.

When asked why IECC was taking a lot of time, Etimadi said the election process was a sensitive national project and there was need for more vigilance and patience to complete it.

A day earlier, Mohammad QasimElyasi, IECC spokesman, told media representatives in Kabul that work on appellant complaints was ongoing.

He said 50 percent of the complaints had been decided and the commission was trying to decide the remaining appeals in the next two days. Elyasi did not provide details about decisions on the 50 percent.

The IECC launched addressing objections against complaints from January 22.

The presidential elections were conducted on September 2019. The incumbent president was declared the winner in the preliminary result. Abdullah grabbed 39 percent of votes.

Pk/ma