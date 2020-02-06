3 people dead, 179 wounded in Turkey plane crash

KABUL (Pajhwok): At least three people have been killed and 179 others wounded after a passenger plane crashed in Sabiha Gokcen airport of Turkey, media reports say.

The Pegasus Airlines plane was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members from Izmir province in the west when it crashed at Sabiha Gokcen airport.

Three people were killed and 179 others injured when the plane landing at an airport in Istanbul skidded off the runway and broken into three parts.

Live images broadcast on Turkish television showed several people climbing through a large crack in the severed aircraft and escaping onto one of the wings at the rear.

The Boeing 737 operated by Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines had flown into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport from the Aegean port city of Izmir on Wednesday, NTV television reported.

The plane was apparently buffeted by strong winds and heavy rain lashing Istanbul, Turkey's largest city.

Three Turks were killed and 179 injured, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters.

Sa