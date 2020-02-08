Pajhwok Services

Security & Crime

Security & Crime

آرشيف

3 Afghan citizens held in India on drug charges

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Feb 08, 2020 - 11:31

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Three Afghan citizens have been detained in India in connection with smuggling heroin worth Rs18 million, says a media report.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested the three alleged smugglers and seized 1.8 kilogram of high-quality heroin, according to The Times of India.

The three Afghan nationals were arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport with 220 drug capsules in their stomachs. Two Nigerians and one African were also detained.

The director of NCB’s Delhi unit identified the Afghan citizens as Niamtullah Khaksar, Gul Ahmad and Syed Mahmood Qatali.

Drug smuggling from Afghanistaninfo-icon to India has increased recently and many traffickers heve been arrested at Kabul, Kandahar, Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif airports.

