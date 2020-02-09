Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Past gains won’t be sacrificed for peace: Miller

Governance & Politics

Past gains won’t be sacrificed for peace: Miller

By
Pajhwok Report
On
Feb 09, 2020 - 17:30

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): NATOinfo-icon commander in Afghanistaninfo-icon, Gen. Scott Miller, has said the Talibaninfo-icon could not win and reach power through violence.

He made these remarks during a meeting with 209th Shahin Military Corps’ commander Gen. Haibatullah Alizai in northern Balkh province.

A statement from Shahin Military Corps received by Pajhwok Afghan News said that Gen. Scott Miller travelled to Balkh for meeting with local security officials.

Miller praised Afghan forces’ ongoing operations in Balkh and said many areas were cleared of Taliban militants.

Miller said peace was the demand of all Afghans and efforts were on to establish a peace that protected past achievements.

The US general praised Afghan forces performance and said they had the ability to fight militants in every part of Afghanistan.

Miller’s trip to Balkh comes as military operations against the Taliban are underway in six districts of the province.

This is Miller’s second trip to Balkh in a month for what is said to assess local security situation and meet local officials.

mds/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Afghanistan, Sri Lanka agree to expand trade ties
MoD probing Nangarhar insider attack with US team
PTM chief Pashteen gets bail in sedition cases
NATO to stay in Afghanistan until there is a peace agreement: Kay
Abdullah hopes final election result to be fair
  • 512 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update