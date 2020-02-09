Past gains won’t be sacrificed for peace: Miller

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): NATO commander in Afghanistan , Gen. Scott Miller, has said the Taliban could not win and reach power through violence.

He made these remarks during a meeting with 209th Shahin Military Corps’ commander Gen. Haibatullah Alizai in northern Balkh province.

A statement from Shahin Military Corps received by Pajhwok Afghan News said that Gen. Scott Miller travelled to Balkh for meeting with local security officials.

Miller praised Afghan forces’ ongoing operations in Balkh and said many areas were cleared of Taliban militants.

Miller said peace was the demand of all Afghans and efforts were on to establish a peace that protected past achievements.

The US general praised Afghan forces performance and said they had the ability to fight militants in every part of Afghanistan.

Miller’s trip to Balkh comes as military operations against the Taliban are underway in six districts of the province.

This is Miller’s second trip to Balkh in a month for what is said to assess local security situation and meet local officials.

mds/ma