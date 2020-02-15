Pajhwok Services

2 explosive-laden vehicles destroyed in Kunduz

2 explosive-laden vehicles destroyed in Kunduz

Pajhwok
Feb 15, 2020 - 11:34

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Security forces have destroyed two explosive-laden vehicles in northern Kunduz province, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Saturday.

Security forces have targeted the explosive-laden vehicles before it reached its target in the Choraq locality of Chahardara district, MoD wrote on its facebook page.

Separately, another explosive-laden vehicle was identified and destroyed in the Bazar locality of Chahardara district, MoD said.

The two explosive-laden vehicles were prepared for a suicide car bombing which were destroyed by security forces.

