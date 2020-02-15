Abdullah announces unconditional support to peace in Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdullah Abdullah on Saturday congratulated the withdrawal former Soviet Union forces from Afghanistan after 10 years of occupation and hoped that ongoing peace efforts would help end nearly 40 years of war in Afghanistan.

In a statement the CEO office said: “The February 15 mark the end of an unpleasant period of history in our country. On this day the Soviet military surrendered in front of the will of the people of Afghanistan and withdraw its forces from Afghanistan.”

“We hope that the ongoing peace efforts would mark the end of the past 40 years of conflict in Afghanistan and our people would be able to achieve stability and prosperity. We welcome every effort that support peace in the country and consider peace as priority,” the statement said.

National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib condemned the invasion of former Soviet Union and hoped that Afghanistan would be able to achieve durable peace and stability through national unity and zeal.