PTM chief Pashteen granted bail by KP court

Security & Crime

PTM chief Pashteen granted bail by KP court

By
S.Muddasir Ali Shah
On
Feb 16, 2020 - 11:27

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): A court in Khyber Pakistaninfo-icon’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province has ordered the release of the Pashtuninfo-icon Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief.

Struggling for Pakhtuns’ rights, Manzoor Pashteen had been detained last month on charges of sedition, hate speech, incitement against the state and criminal conspiracy.

Saeed Akhtar, a lawyer for the PTM chief, told AFP the sessions’ court in Tank district granted him bail on Saturday against surety bonds of one hundred thousand rupees.

He hoped Pashteen would be freed from jail immediately.

