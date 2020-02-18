MoCIT announces 30pc reduction in internet prices

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Telecommunication and Information Technology (MoCIT) on Tuesday announced a 30 percent reduction in internet prices of Afghan Telecom and Salam Network.

Acting Telecommunication and Information Technology Minister Mohammad FahimHashami officially announced the cut in whole sale price of Salaam and Afghan Telecom networks, the ministry said in a statement.

It qoutd as Hashami as saying: “Today, the Afghan people are in dire need of internet. We are trying our best to facilitate them.”

The MoCIT hoped the private telecom companies would also reduce the price of internet facility.

The government announces reduction in the internet prices following increase in protests and complaints about internet and phone rates.

A number of civil society organizations have criticized high cost of internet in Afghanistan and have warned of staging sit in protests if a 50 percent reduction was not announced in the internet prices within a week.

Earlier, Hashami said one GB internet cost for telecom companies was nine afghanis while they sold the same to people for 180 afghanis. He sought 14 days to bring down the price of internet.

Nh/ma