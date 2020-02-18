Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

MoCIT announces 30pc reduction in internet prices

Business & Economics

MoCIT announces 30pc reduction in internet prices

By
Pajhwok Report
On
Feb 18, 2020 - 18:55

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Telecommunication and Information Technology (MoCIT) on Tuesday announced a 30 percent reduction in internet prices of Afghan Telecom and Salam Network.

Acting Telecommunication and Information Technology Minister Mohammad FahimHashami officially announced the cut in whole sale price of Salaam and Afghan Telecom networks, the ministry said in a statement.

It qoutd as Hashami as saying: “Today, the Afghan people are in dire need of internet. We are trying our best to facilitate them.”

The MoCIT hoped the private telecom companies would also reduce the price of internet facility.  

The government announces reduction in the internet prices following increase in protests and complaints about internet and phone rates.

A number of civil societyinfo-icon organizations have criticized high cost of internet in Afghanistaninfo-icon and have warned of staging sit in protests if a 50 percent reduction was not announced in the internet prices within a week.

Earlier, Hashami said one GB internet cost for telecom companies was nine afghanis while they sold the same to people for 180 afghanis.  He sought 14 days to bring down the price of internet.

Nh/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

My company’s revenue doubles in a year, says Hussaini
Af-Pak trade routes should stay open: Sherpao
Carpet weavers in trouble due to govt’s negligence
Herat antique industry in danger of disappearing
$198m Kandahar fresh, dried fruits exported this year
  • 320 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update