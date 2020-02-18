Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Peace means full stop to violence, says president

Governance & Politics

Peace means full stop to violence, says president

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Feb 18, 2020 - 13:07

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani says the people of Afghanistaninfo-icon want peace and peace means a full stop to violence in the country.

Ghani, who has launched consultations with different sections of societyinfo-icon on a possible peace deal, made the remarks at a meeting with provincial governors.

The Presidential Palace said Ghani spoke of opportunities for peace and briefed the governors of his recent trip to Germany, where he attended the Munich Security Conference and meetings with several international leaders.

Ghani emphasised on strengthening the democratic system, saying the Independent Directorate of Local Governance had the capacity to provide better services to the people.

He asked the governors to step up coordination with a cross section of society, especially religious scholars, womeninfo-icon and youth, on strengthening national security and defence forces.

He said peace was the demand of all people and it meant a complete end to violence. “We have peace parleys inclusive. Peace is not confined to one zone or community,” he remarked.

The president underlined the effectiveness, and capability of the negotiating team for intra-Afghan talks, saying the government would determine its power.

The Afghan government owned and led the peace effort, the president insisted, reiterating that an end to the war had been a major public demand.

He assured the negotiating team would keep in mind people’s fundamental rights during the intra-Afghan dialogue. 

Representatives from all zones of the country voiced their concerns and views about a potential peace agreement.

The participants opined the negotiating team should be small, inclusive and committed to national interests. They insisted government should lead intra-Afghan talks.

sa/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Kabul to help Colombo combat drug trafficking
Afghanistan ready for partial US troop pullout
Peace deal may be inked by end of month: Taliban
Gutteres, Gen. Bajwa talk Afghan peace process
Special vote audit ends, final result soon: IEC
  • 282 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update