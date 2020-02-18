Peace means full stop to violence, says president

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani says the people of Afghanistan want peace and peace means a full stop to violence in the country.

Ghani, who has launched consultations with different sections of society on a possible peace deal, made the remarks at a meeting with provincial governors.

The Presidential Palace said Ghani spoke of opportunities for peace and briefed the governors of his recent trip to Germany, where he attended the Munich Security Conference and meetings with several international leaders.

Ghani emphasised on strengthening the democratic system, saying the Independent Directorate of Local Governance had the capacity to provide better services to the people.

He asked the governors to step up coordination with a cross section of society, especially religious scholars, women and youth, on strengthening national security and defence forces.

He said peace was the demand of all people and it meant a complete end to violence. “We have peace parleys inclusive. Peace is not confined to one zone or community,” he remarked.

The president underlined the effectiveness, and capability of the negotiating team for intra-Afghan talks, saying the government would determine its power.

The Afghan government owned and led the peace effort, the president insisted, reiterating that an end to the war had been a major public demand.

He assured the negotiating team would keep in mind people’s fundamental rights during the intra-Afghan dialogue.

Representatives from all zones of the country voiced their concerns and views about a potential peace agreement.

The participants opined the negotiating team should be small, inclusive and committed to national interests. They insisted government should lead intra-Afghan talks.

sa/mud