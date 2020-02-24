Imam Sahib hospital faces shortage of beds, doctors

KUNDUZ (Pajhwok): A hospital in the Imam Sahib district of northern Kunduz province lacks medicine, beds and professional doctors.

Zabihullah, a resident of the district, told Pajhwok Afghan News the crowded medical facility was faced with a host of problems due to an increase in the number of patients.

Nizamuddin said: “My son is very sick and we came to the hospital two days back. “But my child is yet to be admitted. I don’t have enough money to take him to Kunduz city for treatment.”

Other residents expressed similar views. Khalil Qarizada, a member of the provincial council, confirmed the district hospital did not have sufficient beds.

“Imam Sahib has a population of around 500,000 people but the hospital here is very small. People are in trouble; the government should address the issue at the earliest possible,” he added.

The public representative claimed the provincial council had shared the issue several times with local officials but no remedial action had been taken so far.

Mohibullah Saeedi, the district’s administrative chief, said the hospital had 50 beds but the number of patients was much higher. Patients from Kalbad district are also brought to this hospital.

“I have discharged my duty in addressing management-related issues, but the problem of beds, doctors and medicine has to be resolved by the Public Health Department,” he explained.

Public Health Director Ehsanullah Fazli, confirming the problem, said: “People are right. The issue has been shared with us and we are striving to find a solution.”

Sa