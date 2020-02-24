Past 48 hours: Violence 93pc down nation-wide

KABUL (Pajhwok): Violence declined by 96 percent in the first 24 hours of the Reduction in Violence (RiV) period as compared to the past corresponding period, an official said on Saturday. First Vice President Elect Amrullah Saleh during a meeting with media representatives said militants carried out 70 to 80 attacks daily before the start of RiV week nation-wide. He said the RiV purpose was that attacks should come down up at least by 80 percent. He said Afghan and foreign security forces in Afghanistan monitored the RiV and issues related to that were being shared with the Taliban Political Office in Qatar. He said after the US-Taliban agreement, a joint committee of the Taliban, US and Afghan forces would be formed to monitor the situation. Pajhwok Afghan News also monitored the RiV and noticed a drastic decline in violence since the beginning of RiV the previous night. Pajhwok Afghan News reports show in the past three years 70 people were either killed or wounded on a daily basis, but in the past48 hours this number decline to nine. The first violent incident in the RiV week happened in Zarai district of Balkh province, second in Zaza iAyoub district of Paktia and the third in Chinarto district of Uruzgan province. No group claimed responsibility for these attacks. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on his twitter page wrote: “All provincial capitals, corps, divisions, brigades & bases of foreign forces are included as part of creating suitable conditions for agreement signing. Other than these, Mujahidin attacks must not be considered a violation b/c this is not a general ceasefire.” Separately, a former Hezb-i-Islami Afghanistan commander was killed in an armed attack and his bodyguard injured. An armed clash reportedly broke out between Senator Saleh Mohammad’s men and the BagramMujahideen Council Head Shah Jan’s men.