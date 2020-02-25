Delay taking oaths, US asks Ghani & Abdullah

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Trump administration has asked President Ashraf Ghani, who is locked in an electoral rift with his arch rival Dr. Abdullah, to delay his swearing-in ceremony.

As the Ghani-Abdullah feud over final election results persists, Washington fears, Ghani’s oath-taking may undermine a potential peace deal between the US and the Taliban .

Negotiators from both sides are hopeful of signing a peace agreement in Doha by the end of the month. A week-long reduction in violence period is already underway across Afghanistan .

According to Reuters, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, President Trump’s point man on Afghanistan, has urged Ghani to postpone his second-term inauguration to save America’s peacemaking efforts.

Both Ghani and Abdullah, who have been declared winner and runner-up respectively in the final election outcome, are preparing to take oaths of office.

Meanwhile, the US is concerned the fluid situation could have a negative impact on the ongoing peace drive, which has fuelled hopes for the signing of a landmark America-Taliban deal.

Khalilzad is reportedly pressing both Ghani and Abdullah to postpone their swearing-in ceremonies in the best interest of the peace process in Afghanistan.

PAN Monitor/mud