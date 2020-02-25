Ghani’s oath-taking is illegal and hasty: Experts

KABUL (Pajhwok): Political affairs experts say President Ashraf Ghani’s oath taking event goes against the country’s laws and is ‘a hasty decision.’

The Independent Election Commission (IEC ) on February 18 announced President Ashraf Ghani as the winner of September 28 Presidential Election with 50.64 percent of votes.

But his rival Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah contested the results, declared victory and vowed to form an inclusive government.

As the political tension rages, two respected politicians former president Hamid Karzai and veteran jihadi leader Abdul Rab Rasoul Sayyaf mediated between Ghani and Abdullah.

It is worth mentioning that two days back a government source claimed that the oath-taking ceremony of President Ashraf Ghani will take place this weekend and a commission to organize the event has been formed.

Similarly, the Stability and Partnership Team, led by Abdullah Abdullah, has said they are preparing for the oath taking ceremony as well and date for the event would be announced soon.

Political Experts:

Political experts view the oath-taking decision of President Ashraf Ghani as hasty and against the country’s laws.

Political affairs expert and university teacher Shahla Farid said under the law, the president was bound to organize the oath-taking ceremony 30 days after the announcement of the election results, but unfortunately President Ashraf Ghani wanted to violate this law.

She said the final election results announcement triggered a kind of crisis in the country and the president wanted to take oath to have legitimacy to act against his opponents.

Crisitising Ghani’s and Abdullah’s teams, Farid said the two teams were unpopular among masses.

She said out of nine million eligible voters, only two million people voted who were supporters of candidates.

She said the current emerging situation was not in the interest of people and demanded political leaders to reach a consensus.

Election Watchdogs

Yousuf Rashid, executive director of the Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA), said the oath taking time of the new president was mentioned in the law.

He said there was no exception in the law which clearly stated that the winning candidate could start his work 30 days after oath taking.

He termed the tensions between Ghani and Abdullah against the interest of the country and stressed that all problems should be resolved through talks.

Laws:

Article 63 of the constitution says: “Before assuming office, the President shall take, in accordance with special procedures set by law, the following oath of allegiance”

Also article 47 of the election law says: “Winning candidate begins work as president 30 days after the announcement of final election result.”

Presidential Office:

A source in the Presidential Palace, who did not want to be named, said article 47 of the election law gives 30 days to a president-elect who is new to the Palace to visit the Palace and get familiar with individuals and other different issues and during this period.

