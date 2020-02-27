Afghanistan violence 94pc down in past 4 days

KABUL (Pajhwok): Armed attacks declined by 94 percent during the past four days and nights since the start of Reduction in Violence (RiV) week, Pajhwok Afghan News learnt on Tuesday.

First Vice President Elect Amrullah Saleh during a meeting with media representatives said militants carried out 70 to 80 attacks daily before the start of RiV week nation-wide. He said the RiV purpose was that attacks should come down at least by 80 percent.

He said Afghan and foreign security forces in Afghanistan monitored the RiV and issues related to that were being shared with the Taliban Political Office in Qatar.

He said after the US-Taliban agreement, a joint committee of the Taliban, US and Afghan forces would be formed to monitor the situation.

Pajhwok Afghan News also monitored the RiV and noticed a drastic decline in violence since the beginning of RiV the previous night.

Pajhwok Afghan News learned that 18 attacks took place since the start of the Riv period while 300 attacks had happened in the corresponding period before the RiV week

In the past three days and nights, one attack happened in Balkh, one in Paktia’s ZazaiAyoub, one in Chinarto district of Uruzgan, one in Andkhoi district of Faryab, one each in Maroof and Chinarto districts, two attacks in Helmand, one in Samangan, one in Maidan Wardak, two in Farah and one incident of kidnapping in Samangan province.

No group has claimed responsibility for these attacks.

Taliban spokesperson ZabihullahMujahid on his twitter page wrote: “All provincial capitals, corps, divisions, brigades & bases of foreign forces are included as part of creating suitable conditions for agreement signing.”

“Other than these, Mujahidin attacks must not be considered a violation b/c this is not a general ceasefire.”

