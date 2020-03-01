65pc Afghans upbeat about future peace: Survey

KABUL (Pajhwok): The majority or 65 percent of Afghans are hopeful the US-Taliban peace agreement would lead to stable peace in Afghanistan , but some are still concerned, a survey finds.

The agreement between the Taliban and the US was signed on February 29 in Doha yesterday after around one and half years of negotiations. Intra-Afghan talks are expected to start on March 10.

Pajhwok launched an online survey on Facebook and asked people whether the peace deal between the US and Taliban will lead to stable peace in Afghanistan?

Around 6,100 people responded to the question in around five hours.

Nearly 4,000 of people believed the peace deal would lead to permanent peace and stability in Afghanistan but over 2,000 people said they were not hopeful about peace and stability in future.

Habib Shekhiwal, said, “I think this deal is a good step towards peace, now it is up to the Afghans to reconcile with each other and we will see which side is more committed to national interests.”

“We welcome any efforts for peace, we hope a stable peace will return to Afghanistan God willing,” Mawla Bawar, another participant of the survey said.

But some people in the survey expressed their concerns about the deal and gave different opinions.

Hekmatullah Iqrar said, “I don’t think (peace will come), because for what reason the US mission has here for? What for billions of dollars were spent here? Would they accept their defeat that easily?.”

Zaland Andar, another participant of the survey said, “In presence of Pakistan , this was a black day for me, I am not hopeful, it looks the beginning of another misery because we will not see any peace until Pakistan is there.”

Fawad Nigar, another person said, “No, we are not hopeful because it may be the end of Taliban project but the beginning of a new project.”

Some people expressed different views regarding the deal.

Abdul Zahid said, “If the Taliban and the government listen to each other and agree with each other, their power sharing will continue, but if one tries for stay in power, it will creates problems.”

“We are very optimistic for peace and hope a real peace will come, but when we heard the statements of some Taliban leaders, we fear war and bloodshed will continue,” another person, Samim Samim said.

Faqihullah Shakir said, “Peace and stability depends on the Taliban, everything will get fine if the Taliban directly talk with the government and make a deal, but if they follow directions of others then we will see even a worse situation.”

