OIC chief to Afghans: Work for permanent truce

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has welcomed the signing of the agreement between the United States and Afghan Taliban , hoping it will pave the way for intra-Afghan negotiations.

OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef Al Othaimeen commended the successful implementation of the reduction of violence” period across Afghanistan , and appealed to all parties to work diligently for achieving a permanent ceasefire.

In a statement, the OIC head said: “Afghan leaders and people have once again demonstrated their capability of ending hostilities and moving towards lasting peace, security and stability to focus their efforts on the reconstruction and development of their country.

He recalled OIC Summit decisions, ministerial resolutions and last year’s Makkah Declaration adopted by International Ulema Conference for Peace and Security in Afghanistan.

He renewed OIC’s readiness to continue working with the government and people of Afghanistan, their neighbors and the international community for durable peace, reconciliation, development and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region.

sa/mud