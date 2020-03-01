Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

OIC chief to Afghans: Work for permanent truce

Governance & Politics

OIC chief to Afghans: Work for permanent truce

By
Sheer Ahmad Usmani
On
Mar 01, 2020 - 15:21

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has welcomed the signing of the agreement between the United States and Afghan Talibaninfo-icon, hoping it will pave the way for intra-Afghan negotiations.

OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef Al Othaimeen commended the successful implementation of the reduction of violence” period across Afghanistaninfo-icon, and appealed to all parties to work diligently for achieving a permanent ceasefire.

In a statement, the OIC head said: “Afghan leaders and people have once again demonstrated their capability of ending hostilities and moving towards lasting peace, security and stability to focus their efforts on the reconstructioninfo-icon and development of their country.

He recalled OIC Summit decisions, ministerial resolutions and last year’s Makkah Declaration adopted by International Ulemainfo-icon Conference for Peace and Security in Afghanistan.

He renewed OIC’s readiness to continue working with the government and people of Afghanistan, their neighbors and the international community for durable peace, reconciliation, development and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region.

sa/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

65pc Afghans upbeat about future peace: Survey
Afghan political parties welcome US-Taliban accord
Ghani rejects releasing 5,000 Taliban prisoners
Will stay in Afghanistan if pact fails: NATO
Chaman Friendship gate to stay shut for a week
  • 597 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update