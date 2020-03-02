Pajhwok Services

Taliban abduct 55 civilians in Madian Wardak

Security & Crime

By
Ahmad Shah Erfanyar
On
Mar 02, 2020 - 18:23

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Talibaninfo-icon militants have held dozens of residents hostage over their alleged cooperation with the government in Chak district of central Maidan Wardak province, an official said on Monday.

Mohibullah Sharifzai, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News that 55 people abducted from several villages of the district were civilians.

He said local people had been trying to convince the militants to release the civilians.

He said officials had been informed about the issue and efforts were underway to release the civilians at any cost.

He believed the Taliban wanted to exchange such people with their prisons in near future.

The Taliban have no yet commented in this regard.

