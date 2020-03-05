Pajhwok Services

Exploring Afghan women’s experience in sports stressed

Women

Exploring Afghan women’s experience in sports stressed

By
Nizamuddin Hameedi
On
Mar 05, 2020 - 21:55

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): A panel discussion in the Australian Embassy in Kabul on Thursday discussed ways in which the next generation of womeninfo-icon shapes a gender equal future for Afghanistaninfo-icon

The theme of the panel discussion was “Kicking goals, taking wickets: Women in Sportsinfo-icon” that stressed about exploring Afghan women’s experience in sports.

It also discussed obstacles women face and the ways in which the next generation of women shape a gender equal future for Afghanistan.

Touba Sangar, one of the panelists, said women’s interest with cricket had grown but the lack of the venues was one of the issues they faced, because women unlike men could not play in every venue. 

She noted that cricket could be a decent source of income for women and efforts should be made that sports should be converted to a source of income and it would help gender equality as well. 

She noted that over a hundred girls annually graduate from the Rabbani Educationinfo-icon University, Department of sportinfo-icon but only few get chance to teaching at schools. Touba believed if more attention is paid to women’s sports these graduates would be able to get jobs for themselves. 

According to Touba lack of women trainers is another issue that sportswomen had been facing, adding that Afghan societyinfo-icon is traditional and never liked women to get training from men. She noted that Afghans should learn from the experience of Australia where women participation in sport is equal to men. 

She believed that women’s participation in sports and social affairs could support gender equality. 

In addition, media could play key role in this regard by publishing reports on women sports and their activities.

Globally, the 8th March marks the celebration of International Women’s Day, a day when women are recognized for their contribution to the worldinfo-icon

2020 is a generational opportunity to put women’s rights center stage as it marks the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action adopted in 1995 and considered the most progressive roadmap for the empowerment of women and girls, everywhere. 

For this occasion UN women around the world is mobilizing global actions to achieve gender equality and human rights for all women and girls in Afghanistan. 

UN Women is engaging with the government women’s rights activists and civil society organization to debate on issues critical for women empowerment and to pave the way for a gender equal future for Afghanistan.

