Graham commends US airstrike against Taliban

Governance & Politics

Graham commends US airstrike against Taliban

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Mar 05, 2020 - 09:45

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Senator Lindsey Graham has appreciated the US military in response to violence by Talibaninfo-icon in southern Helmand province.

Graham tweeted: “I support an effort to reconcile the Taliban with the Afghan government on terms favorable to the constitution of Afghanistaninfo-icon and the rights of womeninfo-icon and religious minorities.”

The lawmaker, however, opposed relying on the Taliban to police Al-Qaeda and ISIS -- groups that are dead-set on attacking American interests across the globe.

“The good news is the American homeland can be protected from ISIS and Al-Qaeda threats emanating from Afghanistan, with a relatively small US counterterrorism force.

“If President Obama had left a residual US counterterrorism force in Iraq, there would not have been an ISIS,” the senator believed.

The Taliban were profoundly lacking in controlling Al-Qaeda and ISIS elements in Afghanistan, he wrote, questioning the rebel group’s will to act against the terrorist outfits.

