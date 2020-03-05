Graham commends US airstrike against Taliban

KABUL (Pajhwok): Senator Lindsey Graham has appreciated the US military in response to violence by Taliban in southern Helmand province.

Graham tweeted: “I support an effort to reconcile the Taliban with the Afghan government on terms favorable to the constitution of Afghanistan and the rights of women and religious minorities.”

The lawmaker, however, opposed relying on the Taliban to police Al-Qaeda and ISIS -- groups that are dead-set on attacking American interests across the globe.

“The good news is the American homeland can be protected from ISIS and Al-Qaeda threats emanating from Afghanistan, with a relatively small US counterterrorism force.

“If President Obama had left a residual US counterterrorism force in Iraq, there would not have been an ISIS,” the senator believed.

The Taliban were profoundly lacking in controlling Al-Qaeda and ISIS elements in Afghanistan, he wrote, questioning the rebel group’s will to act against the terrorist outfits.

sa/mud