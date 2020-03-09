Pajhwok Services

PTM lawmakers accorded warm welcome

Governance & Politics

PTM lawmakers accorded warm welcome

By
Pajhwok Report
On
Mar 09, 2020 - 13:41

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Two senior Pashtuninfo-icon Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leaders Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar, who were accorded a warm welcomed at the Torkham gate, arrived in Kabulinfo-icon on Monday, an official said.

Both will take participation in President Ashraf Ghani’s oath-taking ceremony this afternoon.

Attaullah Khogyani, the Nangarhar governor spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News Wazir and Dawar arrived in Jalalabad via the Torkham border crossing this morning.

He said the PTM lawmakers arrived to a rousing welcome from the people and government officials at the Torkham gate and in Jalalabad.

On Sunday, the Pakistani government did not allow the two the PTM leaders to participate in Ghani swearing-in ceremony.

But later on, the Pakistani government permitted the National Assembly members, both on the Exit Control List (ECL), to visit Afghanistan hours after they were barred them from boarding a Kabul-bound flight.

Dawar voiced his happiness over being able to participate in Ghani’s oath-taking ceremony. He thanked the Afghans for according their a warm welcome.

pk/mud

Tags: 

