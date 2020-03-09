Pajhwok Services

Rockets fired at Presidential Palace during Ghani speech

By
Pajhwok
On
Mar 09, 2020 - 17:28

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Two explosions rocked Kabul on Monday when Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullah took oath at parallel presidential inaugurations.

The blasts, which resulted from a eocket strike, highlighted the worsening security environmentinfo-icon in the country ahead of intra-Afghan dialogue.

One of the two rockets landed near the Presidential Palace, as hundreds of people assembled at separate venues inside the Presidential Palace for the swearing-in ceremonies for Ghani and Abdullah.

Ghani told the participants of his ceremony, "I’m wearing no bulletproof vest. I will stand here even if I have to sacrifice my life.”

Meanwhile, Islamic State -- also known as Daesh -- claimed responsibility for the rocket strike. The militant group made the claim in a statement on its Telegram channel, giving no further details.

