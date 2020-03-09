Pajhwok Services

Security forces will return to offensive posture: Khalid

Security & Crime

Security forces will return to offensive posture: Khalid

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Mar 09, 2020 - 10:58

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Acting Defense Minister (MoD) Asadullah Khalid said on Monday the security forces would end their defensive stance by the end of this week if the Talibaninfo-icon did not stop attacks.

Khalid made the announcement at a meeting that was also attended by Minister of Interior Masood Andarabi and National Directorate of Security chief Ahmad Zia Siraj.

He added the security forces would remain defensive until the end of this week in compliance with President Ashraf Ghani’s orders following the Taliban-US peace agreement.

He warned if the Taliban militants did not stop attacks until the end of the week they, government forces would also return to their offensive posture.

Khalid added that they wanted the reduction in violence period to lead to a ceasefire but the Taliban did not stand by the agreement and continued staging attacks.

The Afghan security forces and civilians continued to suffer causalities in Taliban attacks during the reduction in violence, the minister claimed.

