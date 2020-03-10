Parallel govt in Afghanistan unacceptable: US

KABUL (Pajhwok) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani’s inauguration and his decree on Taliban prisoners’ release and formation of a national team for intra-Afghan talks.

In a statement, Pompeo said: “The United State strongly supports a unified and sovereign Afghanistan and is engaged in an intensive effort for peace. We condemn the terrorist attack in Kabul.”

He welcomed Ghani’s statement that discussions and negotiations would continue for the next two weeks to come to an agreement on an inclusive government, which unified the country and prioritised peace.

He also hailed Ghani’s announcement that he would issue a decree on Taliban prisoners’ release and the formation of a team for intra-Afghan negotiations.

“We appreciate Dr. Abdullah’s statement on March 9 underscoring similar commitments to peace and inclusivity.

On conscious on the yearning of the Afghan people for peace, he said the US was working to achieve an agreement by the two sides and would remain steadfast in the effort to drive all parties toward that goal.

Pompeo opposed any action to establish a parallel government, and any use of force to resolve political differences.

The US-Taliban agreement and the US-Afghanistan Joint Declaration created an historic opportunity; he believed, saying that prioritising an inclusive government and unified Afghanistan was paramount for the future of the country, particularly for the cause of peace.

