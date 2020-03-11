Ghani signs decree on freeing Taliban prisoners

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani’s administration has ordered the gradual release of Taliban fighters held in government-controlled prisons.

The prisoner swap is a key clause of the US-Taliban peace pact, which was signed in Doha on February 29. However, Ghani balked at implementing the clause.

Ghani had signed the decree on facilitate the Taliban prisoners in line with a framework for the launch intra-Afghan spokesman, a presidential spokesman said.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Sediq Sediqqi wrote details of the presidential order would be announced today (Wednesday).

About 1,500 militants are expected to walk free from prisons across the country. The first phase of releases will begin within the next four days.

Each of the beneficiaries is required to provide an undertaking that they would not return to violence after being freed.

In return for the gesture, the Taliban have promised to set free about 1,000 Afghan government security personnel in their custody.

Ghani’s spokesman called for a significant drop in violence, suggesting the release of the 1,500 Taliban prisoners would start on Saturday.

The remaining 3,500 militants would be set free after negotiations between the government and the Taliban got underway, he added.

mud