High virus cases in Iran increase Afghanistan risks

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Wednesday said higher coronavirus infections in neighboring Iran had increased the risk of the virus transfer to Afghanistan .

However, MoPH officials say they have taken all needed measures for prevention of the virus spread in the country.

Deputy public health minister, talking to a press conference in eastern Nangarhar province on Wednesday, said no positive coronavirus case had surfaced in Nangarhar and all needed measures had been put in place for its prevention.

Nangarhar health officials say a number of doctors had traveled to capital Kabul from the province for receiving training about prevention of COVID-19 spread, and other precautionary measures.

Fida Mohammad Pakian, deputy public health minister, said that coronavirus was surfaced 55 years ago but it inflicted a huge damage to humans in the last one decade.

He said 600 people who arrived traveled from China to Afghanistan since the virus outbreak had been examined on time.

Paikan said the increase in virus infections in Iran had affected Afghanistan and the risk of its transfer to the country was also high.

Around 5,000 people come from Iran on a daily basis and most of them reside in western and central provinces of the country, he said.

Despite measures for prevention of the virus spread, Paikan stressed the best way of dealing with the virus was self-protection.

“There are no any risks of the virus in Nangarhar, but if a case is registered, Torkham gate with Pakistan will be closed, he added.

A 100-bed hospital would be opened in Nangarhar for a possible virus outbreak in the province in near future, he said.

He said people entering the country through land borders and airports were carefully checked and the Torkham gate was also being monitored.

Nangarhar public health director Dr. Nasir Ahmad Durani said that public awareness was important for prevention of the virus spread.

He said seven people who arrived from China through Torkham gate had been checked and no positive case had so far registered in the province.

He said the education and other organs were responsible to cooperate with the public health department.

Coronavirus which first surfaced in China now has affected 115 countries. It infected up to 100,000 people and killed nearly 4,000 people across the world .

Seven positive cases of the virus have so far registered in Afghanistan.

According to MoPH, most of these cases were found in Afghan refugees returning from Iran and the country’s western region which borders Iran is under high threat.

Mds/ma