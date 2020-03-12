Weapons-laden vehicle seized in Lashkargah

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Intelligence operatives confiscated a vehicle laden with weapons in Lashkargah, the capital of southern Helmand province, on Thursday, police said.

Police chief Brig. Gen. Khalilullah Rahman told Pajhwok Afghan News that some Kalashnikovs, M16 bullets and one M16 rifle were found in the vehicle.

He said no one could be arrested in connection with the weapons, but police were investigating the incident.

