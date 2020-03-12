WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic

KABUL (Pajhwok): The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic -- for which most people do not have immunity.

WHO Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the number of coronavirus cases outside China had increased 13 times in two weeks. He was deeply concerned by the alarming level of inaction.

China -- where the virus was first detected -- has seen a total of 80,754 confirmed cases and 3,136 deaths. But it recorded its lowest number of new infections, just 19, on Tuesday.

More than 10,000 cases have been reported in Italy, the worst-hit country outside of China where the spread began.

The UK has seen its biggest daily rise in cases, with 460 people now infected. A total of eight people have died in the country, and another Briton lost his life in Bali.

Over 1,000 cases have been confirmed in the US, and several major events in that country have been cancelled or postponed.

The virus causes mild respiratory infections in about 80% of those infected, though about half will have pneumonia. Another 15% develop severe illness and 5% need critical care.

sa/mud