Man who killed 4 family members detained

KABUL (Pajhwok): Police have arrested a man accused of killing four members of his own family in Kabul, an official said on Friday.

The four people were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kart-i-Naw area in the jurisdiction of the ninth security district of the central capital four days ago.

Kabul 101 Asmai Zone police spokesman Firdous Faramarz told Pajhwok Afghan News on Friday that the detainee, Abdul Majeed, had allegedly killed his parents, a brother and a nephew.

He said most relatives of the family accused Majeed of having killed his family members. He said the detainee was in police costudy and his dossier was being prepared.

ma