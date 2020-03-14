Pajhwok Services

Coronavirus: A 100-bed hospital inaugurated in Herat

Health

Coronavirus: A 100-bed hospital inaugurated in Herat

By
Storai Karimi
On
Mar 14, 2020 - 16:12

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): A 100-bed special hospital to respond to coronavirus cases was inaugurated in western Herat province on Saturday, officials said.

Abdul Hakim Tamanna, provincial public healthinfo-icon director, told Pajhwok Afghan News that hospital currently has the capacity of 100 beds and the hospital can be expanded to 200 beds.

He added, five patients with positive cases of the virus and individuals with suspected cases would be transferred from the isolation ward of Herat Zonal Hospital to the special hospital for treatment today.

Ashraf Sadat, a civil societyinfo-icon activist said, “Herat has four million people and God forbid, if the cases of the virus increased, the current hospital could not accommodate the patients, therefore health officials should provide more places for responding to the infections.”

But health officials said that if there is an increase in the number of patients with coronaviruse cases, they will also allocate parts of the zonal hospital to receive patients with the disease.

