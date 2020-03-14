Pakistan closes all land crossings with Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistan on Friday announced closing all its land crossings with Afghanistan and Iran as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, the country’s foreign ministry said.

Pakistan closed its borders with Iran and Afghanistan for two weeks and as well as all educational institutes and delayed ongoing annual exams for the same period, after 20 positive cases surfaced in the country.

So far seven coronavirus cases have been registered in Afghanistan and the first person who was tested positive for the virus in western Herat province has recovered and sent home.

ma