Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Pakistan closes all land crossings with Afghanistan

Governance & Politics

Pakistan closes all land crossings with Afghanistan

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Mar 14, 2020 - 00:06

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Pakistaninfo-icon on Friday announced closing all its land crossings with Afghanistaninfo-icon and Iran as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, the country’s foreign ministry said.

Pakistan closed its borders with Iran and Afghanistan for two weeks and as well as all educational institutes and delayed ongoing annual exams for the same period, after 20 positive cases surfaced in the country.

So far seven coronavirus cases have been registered in Afghanistan and the first person who was tested positive for the virus in western Herat province has recovered and sent home.

ma

Tags: 

Related Article

UN chief congratulates Ghani on second term in office
Mohib warns Taliban over escalating violence
Govt delegates return from Doha without meeting Taliban
Peace process won’t succeed sans women: Canadian envoy
Transport, parliamentary affairs ministers present reports
  • 236 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update