5 more coronavirus cases surface in Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says five more positive cases of coronavirus have been registered in Afghanistan , taking the number of patients to 16.

Wahid Malyar, spokesman for the ministry, told Pajhwok Afghan News four of the new cases had surfaced in Herat and one in Daikundi.

He said the number of such cases had reached 16 in Afghanistan -- 10 in Herat, three in Samangan, one each in Kapisa, Daikundi and Balkh.

Of the 206 suspects, 16 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus so far. Some suspects from Parwan, Daikundi and Paktia have tested negative.

The ministry said that about 52 other suspected cases were being tested and the results would be announced later.

In Herat, the first person who tested positive for the virus has recovered and has been sent home.

The worldwide death toll from the pandemic surged past 5,000 on Saturday, with the total infected cases also rising to more than 140,000.

The infection continues to spread, prompting different countries to take unprecedented measures to help stave off a global health crisis.

