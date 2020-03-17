India bans entry of passengers from Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): The entry of passengers from Afghanistan , Philippines and Malaysia into India has been banned in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.

An additional travel advisory issued on Tuesday said: "Travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India is prohibited with immediate effect."

According to India Today, No flight will take off from these countries to India after 15:00 hours. The airline will implement the advisory at the port of initial departure.

The instruction, a temporary measure, will remain in force until the end of the current month. The measure will be reviewed after March 31.

By the same token, the Indian government has also banned the entry of passengers from Turkey and the United Kingdom from March 18 till March 31.

PAN Monitor/mud