Public urged to take precautionary measures to deal with Covid-19

KABUL (Pajhwok): Civil society activist Miss Palwasha Hassan has urged people to take precautionary measures and not to fully relay on government resources in the aftermath of coronavirus outbreak.

In an exclusive interview with Pajhwok Afghan News Palwasha said that people should not wait for the government alone to avoid the spread of virus, but should participate in improving the hygiene, and be prepared for the worst in case this pandemic spread across the country.

“How can we better support ourselves and our dear ones? We all know that the government has limited resources and at the sometime peace within and with Taliban are two other pandemics to deal with hence, it is our job as responsible citizens to play better role to reduce the possible life destruction due to virus outbreak.”

To avoid the spread:

- The government should quarantine cities like Herat, if we cannot block borders as at the end no Afghan should be stopped to come home, at least we should have limited inter-provincial border movement limited to basic food and health support and transit only. Provinces like Herat should be sealed so government is able to use limited sources in one or two provinces to support the effected citizens.

- Other provinces like Samangan and Balkh should also have local quarantine measure to limit the spread beyond the locality of residence of the patients.

- Families with infected members should consider home based treatment and quarantine themselves before hospital to take full control of spreading the effect of CoVID-19

- Afghanistan health facilities capacity is limited; we need an emergency training of additional health volunteers that can help infected person(s), and how people can create bed support at home or within community to cope with mass impact.

To avoid other impact of Virus:

- To control hunger crisis among 54 percent of people living already below the poverty line, the government should establish and operate special stores for low income families;

- Government should continue with a proactive public outreach activity and guide the people to continue with routine work as life must continue. For instance, in the US a gathering of more than 100 people is not allowed. Similarly in Pakistan less than 500 people gathering is ok however, we do not know what measures will the Afghan government take to limit people social gatherings but both the limit and practice can be learned and adopted from the SAARC countries.

- Government and business community must create special markets and food preserve areas for poor neighborhood so everyone has access to food items and market not to be fully sweeped by rich.

- Furthermore, joint efforts are needed in order to carry out the waste management and dumping waste activities in such a way that doesn't provide a conducive environment to the pandemic to spread.

- General public and business community should also focus on creating special fund to give free masks, gloves, and sanitation good to poor with particular focus on the street children.