Coronavirus: Need for regional strategy stressed

Health

Coronavirus: Need for regional strategy stressed

By
Pajhwok Report
On
Mar 19, 2020 - 16:32

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Heart of Asia National Integration Movement (HANIM) has urged the establishment of a specific centre for regional cooperation to counter the spread of coronavirus.

This movement, established in 2019, has been working for increased coordination among Asian countries on vital issues.

Mohibullah Noori, head of HANIM, told reporters the coronavirus was a serious global problem and could not be handled by closing borders.

He said to deal with the virus it was important a regional centre for cooperation be established to ensure cooperation among regional countries.

“This centre should create stocks of medicines and food, allocate special funds and should transfer expertise among the countries,” he said.

Senior journalist Hafeezullah Barakzai, meanwhile, welcomed the strategy presented by the HANIM head.

“We all know the coronavirus is dangerous disease and the strategy just presented was a good one. The healthinfo-icon ministry should pay serious attention to the issue,” he stressed.

